7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $36.5 billion before the opening bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $208.80 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $36.5 billion before the opening bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $208.80 in after-hours trading. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its second quarter, while user growth numbers missed expectations. The company also issued weak outlook for daily active users in the current quarter. Snap shares fell 6.4% to $23.15 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: SNAP) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its second quarter, while user growth numbers missed expectations. The company also issued weak outlook for daily active users in the current quarter. Snap shares fell 6.4% to $23.15 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) to have earned 8.04 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion for the latest quarter. Biogen will release earnings before the markets open. Biogen shares slipped 0.1% to $280.05 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: BIIB) to have earned 8.04 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion for the latest quarter. Biogen will release earnings before the markets open. Biogen shares slipped 0.1% to $280.05 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 1.8% to $670.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor