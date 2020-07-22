Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ABB Inc. (NYSE:ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.

• Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $155.50 million.

• Amphenol Inc. (NYSE:APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Avient Inc. (NYSE:AVNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $635.84 million.

• Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.04 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• BOK Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BOKF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $455.60 million.

• Cadence Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CADE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $187.87 million.

• Check Point Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $488.04 million.

• Constellium Inc. (NYSE:CSTM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $450.37 million.

• IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• KeyCorp Inc. (NYSE:KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Knight-Swift Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $181.29 million.

• Norsk Hydro Inc. (OTC:NHYDY) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• New Residential Inv Inc. (NYSE:NRZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $111.13 million.

• Northern Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $57.66 million.

• Silgan Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $743.65 million.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.

• Baker Hughes Inc. (NYSE:BKR) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Dover Inc. (NYSE:DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $9.91 billion.

• Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $681.97 million.

• Stepan Inc. (NYSE:SCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $451.33 million.

• FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $437.16 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $36.50 billion.

• Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.

• UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Align Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $322.62 million.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.68 million.

• Banner Inc. (NASDAQ:BANR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $118.29 million.

• Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.89 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:BDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $142.33 million.

• Bright Scholar Education Inc. (NYSE:BEDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $105.21 million.

• Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.64 million.

• Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $105.68 million.

• Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $115.35 million.

• Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $95.00 million.

• CSX Inc. (NASDAQ:CSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• CVB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $103.92 million.

• Central Valley Community Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $16.28 million.

• Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $178.90 million.

• Discover Financial Inc. (NYSE:DFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $470.16 million.

• Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $913.00 million.

• Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $81.38 million.

• First Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:FR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $108.72 million.

• Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $325.04 million.

• Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Getty Realty Inc. (NYSE:GTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $35.91 million.

• GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $70.10 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $175.26 million.

• HNI Inc. (NYSE:HNI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $379.94 million.

• Icon Inc. (NASDAQ:ICLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $598.77 million.

• First Internet Inc. (NASDAQ:INBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $15.89 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum Inc. (NASDAQ:KALU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $263.90 million.

• Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Coca-Cola Femsa Inc. (NYSE:KOF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.34 million.

• Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $775.35 million.

• Las Vegas Sands Inc. (NYSE:LVS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $563.75 million.

• Meritage Homes Inc. (NYSE:MTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $888.61 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield Inc. (NYSE:NTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $120.11 million.

• Netgear Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $235.29 million.

• NVE Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEC) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $57.73 million.

• Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $31.73 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust Inc. (NYSE:PINE) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Plexus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $801.95 million.

• Richardson Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:RELL) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

• RLI Inc. (NYSE:RLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $225.62 million.

• Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $930.70 million.

• Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $108.38 million.

• SEI Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:SEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $401.01 million.

• SL Green Realty Inc. (NYSE:SLG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $208.60 million.

• SLM Inc. (NASDAQ:SLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $345.86 million.

• Stewart Information Servs Inc. (NYSE:STC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $424.30 million.

• Sterling Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:STL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $213.92 million.

• Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.

• Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $236.84 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $238.79 million.

• Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $459.86 million.

• TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $48.26 million.

• Umpqua Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $298.01 million.

• Univest Finl Inc. (NASDAQ:UVSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $60.56 million.

• Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $653.19 million.

• Whirlpool Inc. (NYSE:WHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $116.96 million.