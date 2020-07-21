Recap: Consumer Pf Servs Q2 Earnings

Shares of Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 62.50% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $67,292,000 decreased by 22.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $74,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Consumer Pf Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.30

Company's 52-week low was at $1.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.65%

Company Description

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is a US-based company operates in a specialty finance sector. Its business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and, to a lesser extent, by select independent dealers in the U.S. in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans. Through its automobile contract purchases, the company provides indirect financing to the customers of dealers having limited credit histories, low incomes or past credit problems, who it refers to as sub-prime customers. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers.