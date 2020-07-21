Market Overview

Teradyne: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 5:14pm   Comments
Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) rose 5.33% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 101.52% over the past year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $838,661,000 up by 48.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $752,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $90.70

52-week low: $42.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.36%

Company Overview

Teradyne Inc designs, develops and manufactures automatic test systems for use in semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and electronic systems in the wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, aerospace, and defense industries. The company operates in four business segments organized by end market: semiconductor test, system test, wireless test, and industrial automation. Teradyne tests help improve and control product quality, measure performance, and increase yields. The firm generates revenue primarily in Taiwan, China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, but has a presence in countries across the world.

 

