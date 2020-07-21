Recap: Orrstown Finl Servs Q2 Earnings

Shares of Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 123.08% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $20,798,000 up by 12.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,100,000.

Outlook

Orrstown Finl Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.48

52-week low: $11.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.38%

Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The company is engaged in commercial banking and trust business, this involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. It is also engaged in lending services for commercial, residential, commercial mortgages, construction, municipal, and various forms of consumer lending. Deposit services include checking, savings, time, and money market deposits. It also provides investment and brokerage services through its Financial Advisors division. The company operates in one significant segment - Community Banking.