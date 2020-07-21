Recap: Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) rose 0.97% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.85% over the past year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $3,239,000,000 decreased by 11.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,910,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $1.14 and $1.34.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $3,260,000,000 and $3,540,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/noqv6d2d

Price Action

52-week high: $137.00

52-week low: $93.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.15%

Company Description

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.