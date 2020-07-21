Recap: Canadian National Railway Q2 Earnings

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) rose 0.82% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share fell 28.68% year over year to $0.92, which missed the estimate

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) fell 0.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.68% year over year to $0.92, which missed the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $2,315,000,000 decreased by 21.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,250,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.icastpro.ca/events/cn/2020/07/21/q2-2020

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $96.53

52-week low: $65.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.20%

Company Profile

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%). Other items constitute the remaining revenue.