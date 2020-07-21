Recap: WR Berkley Q2 Earnings

Shares of WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) rose 0.33% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 94.64% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $1,936,000,000 decreased by 4.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,980,000,000.

Guidance

WR Berkley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.berkley.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2511193&sessionid=1&key=9BC3B5ED71AA70F269C7EBE880757CA4®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $79.92

Company's 52-week low was at $43.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.84%

Company Overview

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily write commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.