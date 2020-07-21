Recap: Fulton Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 31.43% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $155,854,000 declined by 7.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $161,360,000.

Guidance

Fulton Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fulton Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.00

52-week low: $8.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.49%

Company Overview

With approximately $18 billion in assets, Fulton Financial operates over 250 branches across five states. Over 60% of the bank's operations reside in Pennsylvania, with New Jersey and Maryland accounting for another 34%. Assembled through a series of acquisitions over the last 20 years, Fulton has kept a community-bank feel, operating through six subsidiary banks. The bank's loan portfolio consists of 45% commercial real estate and construction, 30% C&I lending, 15% in consumer borrowing, and 10% in residential mortgage.