Recap: United Community Banks Q2 Earnings

Shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 45.76% over the past year to $0.32, which were in line with the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $115,999,000 declined by 16.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $141,810,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Community Banks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.66

Company's 52-week low was at $14.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.08%

Company Description

United Community Banks Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Community Bank. The bank has scores of offices throughout portions of Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. It has traditionally grown through organic growth of existing offices and de novo locations, complemented by selective acquisitions. United conducts substantially all of its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks. The community banks offer a full range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services. The bank's loan portfolio is well diversified, but predominantly commercial.