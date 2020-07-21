Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 5:15am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.18 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $46.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion for the latest quarter. Texas Instruments will release earnings after the markets close. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.3% to $137.00 in after-hours trading
  • IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. IBM shares climbed 4.7% to $132.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion. Philip Morris shares gained 0.3% to $73.10 in after-hours trading.

  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) issued strong sales update for the second quarter. The company said it expects Q2 comparable-store sales to rise in excess of 70%. Comparable store sales for the first half of 2020 are projected to rise by round 20%. Hibbett Sports shares climbed 24.8% to $28.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $15.23 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares gained 1.6% to $371.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) reported a partial clinical hold on PRS-343. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 11.3% to $2.91 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

