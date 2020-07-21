7 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.18 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $46.25 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion for the latest quarter. Texas Instruments will release earnings after the markets close. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.3% to $137.00 in after-hours trading

IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. IBM shares climbed 4.7% to $132.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion. Philip Morris shares gained 0.3% to $73.10 in after-hours trading.

