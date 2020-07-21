Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.18 billion.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $15.23 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $12.00 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $994.15 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $389.14 million.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $697.97 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.46 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $752.03 million.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $433.11 million.
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $9.02 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $668.55 million.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $994.15 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets