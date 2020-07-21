Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Cadence Design Systems

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020
Looking at Q2, Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) earned $562.84 million, a 353.95% increase from the preceding quarter. Cadence Design Systems also posted a total of $638.42 million in sales, a 3.31% increase since Q1. In Q1, Cadence Design Systems earned $123.99 million and total sales reached $617.96 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Cadence Design Systems’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future.

In Q2, Cadence Design Systems posted an ROCE of 0.96%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Cadence Design Systems, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings

Cadence reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.66/share against analyst predictions of $0.52/share.

