Why Halliburton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

Halliburton reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 16 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.20 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

Halliburton is the world's second-largest oilfield services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping.

Halliburton shares were trading up 2.60% at $13.43 during the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.47 and a 52-week low of $4.25.