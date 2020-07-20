5 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report a quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 1.1% to $13.22 in after-hours trading.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) filed an offering to sell 23,890,000 shares of common stock. Nikola shares tumbled 14.5% to $41.78 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $2.06 per share on revenue of $17.73 billion for the latest quarter. IBM will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares gained 0.3% to $125.48 in after-hours trading.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) reported that the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to its COVID-19 test that can be used with up to four samples at a time. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 1.2% to close at $125.11 on Friday.
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) reported a common stock offering of 10.5 million shares. XpresSpa shares surged 9.7% to $3.06 in the after-hours trading session.
