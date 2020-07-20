Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2020 4:22am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
  • ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $454.25 million.
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $877.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $17.73 billion.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $689.20 million.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $692.65 million.
  • American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $194.43 million.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $592.79 million.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $250.10 million.

