Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $454.25 million.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $877.27 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $17.73 billion.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $689.20 million.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $692.65 million.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $194.43 million.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $592.79 million.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $250.10 million.
