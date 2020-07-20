Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Livongo Health

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2020 7:11am   Comments
Share:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) reported Q1 sales of $68.82 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $5.57 million, resulting in a 90.75% decrease from last quarter. Livongo Health collected $50.36 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $5.57 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Livongo Health’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q1, Livongo Health posted an ROCE of -0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Livongo Health's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings

Livongo Health reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.03/share against analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LVGO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Why Livongo Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com