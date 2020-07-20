Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Ally Financial

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2020 7:01am   Comments
Share:

During Q2, Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) brought in sales totaling $1.53 billion. However, earnings decreased 107.88%, resulting in a loss of $319.00 million. In Q1, Ally Financial earned $4.05 billion and total sales reached $1.61 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Ally Financial’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Ally Financial posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Ally Financial is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Ally Financial's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings

Ally Financial reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.61/share against analyst predictions of $0.18/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLY)

Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'Cautious Attitude'
Recap: Ally Financial Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Thursday's Drop
Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2020
Fintech Trends To Watch Out For In The Second Half Of 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com