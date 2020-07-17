Recap: Kansas City Southern Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.88% year over year to $1.15, which were in line with the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $547,900,000 decreased by 23.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $564,220,000.

Guidance

Kansas City Southern hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kansas City Southern hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ksu/mediaframe/38461/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $178.59

52-week low: $92.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.72%

Company Overview

Kansas City Southern, the smallest Class I railroad, derives about half of its $2.7 billion revenue on 3,400 miles of track in the Central and Southern United States. Remaining sales are produced by operating concessions on 3,300 miles of rail in Mexico and 47 miles of track adjacent to the Panama Canal. KCS' freight includes industrial and forest products (21% of total revenue), chemicals and petroleum (26%), agriculture and minerals (18%), intermodal (13%), energy (9%), and autos (9%); other revenue stems from switching, demurrage, and the like.