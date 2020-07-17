State Street: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 29.66% over the past year to $1.88, which beat the estimate of $1.61.
Revenue of $2,937,000,000 higher by 2.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,870,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 17, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stt/mediaframe/39372/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $85.89
Company's 52-week low was at $42.10
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.90%
Company Description
State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $32 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.7 trillion assets under management as of March, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 40,000 worldwide.