State Street: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.66% over the past year to $1.88, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $2,937,000,000 higher by 2.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stt/mediaframe/39372/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $85.89

Company's 52-week low was at $42.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.90%

Company Description

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $32 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.7 trillion assets under management as of March, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 40,000 worldwide.