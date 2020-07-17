Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Ally Financial Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) moved higher by 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 37.11% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $1,528,000,000 declined by 1.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ally Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ue8i6nhn

Technicals

52-week high: $35.42

Company's 52-week low was at $10.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.74%

Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.

 

Related Articles (ALLY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Thursday's Drop
Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2020
Fintech Trends To Watch Out For In The Second Half Of 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2020
'Head Above Water': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'How Long Can Tech Lead?'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com