Recap: Ally Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) moved higher by 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 37.11% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $1,528,000,000 declined by 1.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ally Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ue8i6nhn

Technicals

52-week high: $35.42

Company's 52-week low was at $10.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.74%

Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.