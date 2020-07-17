Sensient Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) moved lower by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.58% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $323,090,000 declined by 4.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $311,790,000.

Guidance

Q3 adjusted EPS expected between $2.60 and $2.80.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sxt/mediaframe/38439/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $73.08

Company's 52-week low was at $38.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.43%

Company Profile

Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets synthetic and natural colors, flavors, and fragrances. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, and specialty inks and colors.