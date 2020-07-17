Market Overview

BlackRock: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 7:29am   Comments
Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.46% year over year to $7.85, which beat the estimate of $6.97.

Revenue of $3,648,000,000 up by 3.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,460,000,000.

Guidance

BlackRock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BlackRock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.blackrock.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403458&sessionid=1&key=76EC2FC54C352019812C6B5D66721CAE&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $576.81

52-week low: $323.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.11%

Company Description

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $6.467 trillion in AUM at the end of 2019. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 46% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 35% in fixed income, 7% in multi-asset class, 9% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for close to 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

