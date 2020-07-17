Recap: Ericsson Q2 Earnings
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) rose 9.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 33.33% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.07.
Revenue of $5,743,000,000 decreased by 4.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,560,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Telefonaktiebolaget L M hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 17, 2020
Time: 03:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $10.00
52-week low: $6.15
Price action over last quarter: Up 27.72%
Company Overview
Ericsson is leading supplier within the telecommunications equipment sector. The company's three major operating segments are networks, digital services, and managed services. Ericsson sells hardware, software, and services primarily to communication service providers while licensing patents to handset manufacturers. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company derives sales worldwide and had 95,000 employees as of June.