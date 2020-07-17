Regions Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) decreased 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 158.97% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $1,544,000,000 up by 6.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Regions Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Regions Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rf/mediaframe/39465/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.54

Company's 52-week low was at $6.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.47%

Company Profile

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.