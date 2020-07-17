Recap: Autoliv Q2 Earnings

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) fell 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 201.45% year over year to ($1.40), which missed the estimate of ($0.85).

Revenue of $1,048,000,000 decreased by 51.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.autoliv.com/investors

Technicals

52-week high: $87.01

52-week low: $38.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.96%

Company Description

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 16% of 2019 revenue, with Volkswagen and Honda accounting for 10% each. At 36% of 2019 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's geographic region, followed by Europe at 31%. China and Japan each accounted for 11% of 2019 revenue.