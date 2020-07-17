Recap: First Horizon National Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.38% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $511,613,000 rose by 10.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $487,820,000.

Guidance

First Horizon National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First Horizon National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 17, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.fhnc.com/Event

Technicals

52-week high: $17.42

52-week low: $6.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.06%

Company Overview

First Horizon National Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.