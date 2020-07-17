6 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion before the opening bell. State Street shares gained 0.7% to $64.98 in after-hours trading.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported mixed results for its second quarter. The company reported downbeat quarterly earnings, while sales exceeded views. Netflix issued weak outlook for new subscriber additions and also named 20-year Netflix veteran Ted Sarandos to the role of co-CEO alongside co-founder Reed Hastings. Netflix shares dropped 9.1% to $479.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to have earned $6.97 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion for the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares gained 0.3% to $568.50 in after-hours trading.

