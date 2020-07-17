Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Domino's Pizza

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 7:42am
Looking at Q2, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) earned $211.83 million, a 74.2% increase from the preceding quarter. Domino's Pizza also posted a total of $920.02 million in sales, a 5.37% increase since Q1. Domino's Pizza earned $121.60 million and sales totaled $873.10 million in Q1.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Domino's Pizza’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future.

In Q2, Domino's Pizza posted an ROCE of 1.45%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Domino's Pizza's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Domino's Pizza reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.99/share against analyst predictions of $2.21/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

