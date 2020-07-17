Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Netflix

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Share:

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) posted a 124.56% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 6.59% over the previous quarter to $6.15 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Netflix is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Netflix collected $5.77 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported a $709.07 million loss in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Netflix’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Netflix posted an ROCE of -3.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Netflix, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings

Netflix reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.59/share against analyst predictions of $1.81/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Thursday's Drop
6 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2020
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Netflix Falls On Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lower Subscriber Outlook
The Key Viewer Metric This Netflix Analyst Likes Heading Into Q2 Earnings
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com