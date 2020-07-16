A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, after posting a rise in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Morgan Stanley Inc. (NYSE: MS), Bank of America Inc. (NYSE: BAC) and Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week, retail sales for June and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories and the NAHB’s housing market index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:10 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET. Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 3,499,394 with around 137,420 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 1,966,740 cases, while India reported a total of at least 968,850 confirmed cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 209 points to 26,556 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 23.90 points to 3,195.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 128.50 points to 10,554.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $43.48 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.1% to trade at $40.75 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1% and German DAX 30 dropped 0.7%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.76%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 4.5% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.4%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $130 to $127.

PNC Financial shares rose 0.1% to $104.15 in pre-market trading.

