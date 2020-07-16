A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, after posting a rise in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Morgan Stanley Inc. (NYSE: MS), Bank of America Inc. (NYSE: BAC) and Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week, retail sales for June and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories and the NAHB’s housing market index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:10 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET. Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 3,499,394 with around 137,420 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 1,966,740 cases, while India reported a total of at least 968,850 confirmed cases.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 209 points to 26,556 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 23.90 points to 3,195.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 128.50 points to 10,554.75.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $43.48 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.1% to trade at $40.75 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1% and German DAX 30 dropped 0.7%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.76%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 4.5% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.4%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $130 to $127.
PNC Financial shares rose 0.1% to $104.15 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- ITV's political editor Robert Peston said that positive news on initial trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine, which AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) is developing with Oxford University, could be announced today.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) car sales in California plunged by nearly a half in the quarter ending June, according to data released by marketing research company Cross-Sell on Wednesday.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) reported that it is exploring a potential spinoff of 81% equity ownership interest in VMware.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets