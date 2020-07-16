7 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $22.01 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.2% to $24.66 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $22.01 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.2% to $24.66 in after-hours trading. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Wednesday. Alcoa shares climbed 6.8% to $13.55 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AA) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Wednesday. Alcoa shares climbed 6.8% to $13.55 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion for the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $524.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion for the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $524.50 in after-hours trading. AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) shares climbed more than 4% in after-hours trading after ITV's political editor Robert Peston said that positive news on initial trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine, which the company is developing with Oxford University, could be announced today. AstraZeneca shares climbed 4.5% to $60.60 in the after-hours trading session.

