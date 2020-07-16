Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Abbott Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion.

• Morgan Stanley Inc. (NYSE:MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE:JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion.

• Bank of America Inc. (NYSE:BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $22.01 billion.

• Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $909.24 million.

• Charles Schwab Inc. (NYSE:SCHW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• American River Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.78 million.

• Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $98.65 million.

• Home BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $165.62 million.

• J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $146.90 million.

• Secoo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:SECO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Truist Financial Inc. (NYSE:TFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Inc. (NYSE:TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion.

• AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $64.30 million.

• Insteel Indus Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $115.45 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) Inc. (NYSE:WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $179.32 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• F N B Inc. (NYSE:FNB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $299.75 million.

• Aehr Test Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.58 million.

• Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Marten Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $205.37 million.

• Western Alliance Inc. (NYSE:WAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $307.92 million.