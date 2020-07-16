Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Norwegian Cruise Line

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2020 9:47am   Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) reported Q1 sales of $1.25 billion but lost a total of $1.88 billion in terms of earnings, resulting in a 203.2% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Norwegian Cruise Line earned $1.82 billion and total sales reached $1.48 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Norwegian Cruise Line posted a ROCE of -0.32%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Norwegian Cruise Line is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth. In Norwegian Cruise Line's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.99/share against analyst predictions of $-0.31/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

