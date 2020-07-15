6 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.9% to $215.98 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $63.43 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.6% to $310.40 in after-hours trading.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) priced its 43.5 million share IPO at $21 per share. The shares are projected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market today.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the closing bell, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. Alcoa shares rose 2.1% to $12.88 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion for the latest quarter. U.S. Bancorp will release earnings before the markets open. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.6% to $36.50 in after-hours trading.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) issued a positive update on its coronavirus vaccine. Moderna's vaccine drug "induced anti–SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in all participants, and no trial-limiting safety concerns were identified. The company also said it remains on track to deliver approximately 500 million doses of the vaccine per year beginning in 2021. Moderna shares jumped 19.3% to $89.50 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas