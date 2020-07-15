6 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.9% to $215.98 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $63.43 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.6% to $310.40 in after-hours trading.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) priced its 43.5 million share IPO at $21 per share. The shares are projected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market today.

