Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2020 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion.

• ASML Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASML) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $63.43 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon Inc. (NYSE:BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Progressive Inc. (NYSE:PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $9.72 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.

• Temenos Inc. (OTC:TMSNY) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Infosys Inc. (NYSE:INFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Sleep Number Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $216.36 million.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

