First Republic Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.90% over the past year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.17.

Revenue of $918,981,000 rose by 12.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $912,520,000.

Looking Ahead

First Republic Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 14, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hww36mry

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $125.12

52-week low: $70.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.94%

Company Profile

First Republic Bank is engaged in providing personalized, relationship-based services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services. The group operates its business through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The principal business activities of the Commercial Banking segment are attracting funds from the general public, originating loans and investing in investment securities. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, the Bank's mutual fund activities through third-party providers; the brokerage activities of FRSC; and the Bank's foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the U.S.