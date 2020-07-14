Recap: Delta Air Lines Q2 Earnings

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) fell 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 288.51% year over year to ($4.43), which missed the estimate of ($4.12).

Revenue of $1,468,000,000 decreased by 88.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 14, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.delta.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403307&sessionid=1&key=D5BB9C00AFE6AC16FEAE152AFD9B5673®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $63.44

Company's 52-week low was at $17.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.66%

Company Profile

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta generated just over $47 billion in revenue during 2019 and operated a mainline fleet of almost 900 aircraft.