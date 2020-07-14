Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q2 Earnings

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.72% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $33,817,000,000 rose by 14.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $30,290,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

JPMorgan Chase hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 14, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/investor-relations/event-calendar.htm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $141.10

52-week low: $76.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.00%

Company Overview

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.