Recap: Fastenal Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,509,000,000 higher by 10.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 14, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fstn/mediaframe/38975/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.79

52-week low: $26.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.45%

Company Profile

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 2,100 stores, almost 1,200 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.