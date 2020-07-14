5 Stocks To Watch For July 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: C) to have earned $0.28 per share on revenue of $19.11 billion for the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares rose 0.7% to $52.55 in after-hours trading. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Altimmune shares dropped 2.8% to $24.30 in the after-hours trading session.

