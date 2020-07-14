Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For July 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2020 4:36am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $$30.29 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.3% to $97.91 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $0.28 per share on revenue of $19.11 billion for the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares rose 0.7% to $52.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Altimmune shares dropped 2.8% to $24.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Before the markets open, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is projected to post a quarterly loss of $4.12 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. Delta Air shares fell 0.8% to $26.62 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.40 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.6% to $25.55 in after-hours trading.

