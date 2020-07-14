Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $19.11 billion.

• Wells Fargo Inc. (NYSE:WFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.40 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase Inc. (NYSE:JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $30.29 billion.

• Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $220.54 million.

• Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.12 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Fastenal Inc. (NASDAQ:FAST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• First Republic Bank Inc. (NYSE:FRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $912.52 million.

• Wipro Inc. (NYSE:WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.



Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• America Movil Inc. (NYSE:AMX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.