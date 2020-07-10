Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Greenbrier Reports Strong Q3 Results

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.01% to 25,708.48 while the NASDAQ fell 0.62% to 10,482.36. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.27% to 3,143.66.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 3,118,160 cases with around 133,290 deaths. Brazil confirmed a total of over 1,755,770 COVID-19 cases with 69,180 deaths, while India reported a total of at least 793,800 confirmed cases and 21,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 12,287,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 555,320 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 1.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX), up 5%, and Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), up 6%.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

The Greenbrier Cos. Inc. (NASDAQ: GBX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Greenbrier reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 14 cents a share. The company reported sales of $762.6 million, exceeding expectations of $606 million.

Equities Trading UP

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares shot up 86% to $7.14 after surging 10% on Thursday.

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) got a boost, shooting 42% to $7.10 after gaining around 12% on Thursday.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares were also up, gaining 135% to $1.145 after the company announced a forbearance agreement with lenders to its $132.9 million term loan facility.

Equities Trading DOWN

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares tumbled 20% to $13.70. Centogene said it has priced its primary and secondary public offering of 3.5 million shares, comprising 2 million common shares offered by the company and 1.5 million offered by selling shareholders, at $14 per common share for total gross proceeds to the company of $28 million and total gross proceeds to the selling shareholders of $21 million.

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) were down 11% to $5.48. On Thursday, AYRO and Gallery Carts launched all-electric mobile food solution for point-of-demand hospitality markets.

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) was down, falling 12% to $2.12 after surging over 60% on Thursday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.1% to $38.80, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,814.10.

Silver traded up 1% Friday to $19.155, while copper rose 0.6% to $2.855.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.5%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 gained 0.2%, French CAC 40 gained 0.3% and UK shares rose 0.4%.

Economics

Producer prices declined 0.2% in June, after rising 0.4% in May.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget report for June is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.