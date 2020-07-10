Greenbrier: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) rose 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.98% over the past year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $762,557,000 decreased by 10.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $616,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 10, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/938/35582

Technicals

52-week high: $34.30

Company's 52-week low was at $12.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.17%

Company Profile

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment.