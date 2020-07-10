Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2020 4:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $616.06 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 1.1% to $21.95 in after-hours trading.
  • PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported upbeat earnings and revenue for its third quarter, while comparable net merchandise sales declined 3.6% during the quarter. PriceSmart shares gained 5.5% to $63.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion in the latest quarter. Shaw Communications will release earnings after the markets close. Shaw Communications shares gained 0.4% to $16.25 in after-hours trading.

  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. WD-40 shares dropped 4.2% to $192.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Simulations Plus shares climbed 8.9% to $69.24 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

