5 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $616.06 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 1.1% to $21.95 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported upbeat earnings and revenue for its third quarter, while comparable net merchandise sales declined 3.6% during the quarter. PriceSmart shares gained 5.5% to $63.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion in the latest quarter. Shaw Communications will release earnings after the markets close. Shaw Communications shares gained 0.4% to $16.25 in after-hours trading.

