Earnings Scheduled For July 10, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $616.06 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• SemiLEDs Inc. (NASDAQ:LEDS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VOXX International Inc. (NASDAQ:VOXX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.