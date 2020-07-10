Earnings Scheduled For July 10, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $616.06 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• SemiLEDs Inc. (NASDAQ:LEDS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• VOXX International Inc. (NASDAQ:VOXX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
