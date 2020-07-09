Recap: Bassett Furniture Q2 Earnings
Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) fell 6.2% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 1400.00% over the past year to ($0.52), which beat the estimate of ($0.58).
Revenue of $63,801,000 decreased by 41.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,610,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
52-week high: $18.24
52-week low: $4.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 88.64%
Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc is a manufacturer, importer, and retailer of home furnishings products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of company-owned stores. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services.