Recap: Bassett Furniture Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) fell 6.2% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1400.00% over the past year to ($0.52), which beat the estimate of ($0.58).

Revenue of $63,801,000 decreased by 41.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,610,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $18.24

52-week low: $4.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 88.64%

Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc is a manufacturer, importer, and retailer of home furnishings products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of company-owned stores. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services.